Rashmika Mandanna winks at paps as she arrives at Mumbai airport; watch VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna or should it be ‘Crushmika’ has swayed the hearts of many with her cute and dapper looks day and night. The way she appears cute in some pictures and drop-dead gorgeous in other ones is just beyond any simple mind’s comprehension. The actress was recently seen by paparazzi while arriving at Mumbai airport in her total desi avatar.

The actress was papped on camera as she came out of her car, waving at the photographers present there. She smiled in her angelic way and stopped for a couple of minutes so they could capture some awesome visuals. As she was walking inside the airport, she turned her head towards the camera and winked her way right into everybody’s hearts. No wonder Rashmika is the crush of millions of guys in India.

Check out the official post

The Pushpa actress can be seen donning a completely gold outfit with her luscious hair parted onto her shoulders. The way she smiles and waves at the paps, as she wears that gold necklace, accentuates an elegant glow and does make anyone’s heart want to catch a glimpse once more. Even before she winks and walks away from them, she passes along a flying kiss in her own cutesy way.

The actress also recently shared a fun update about her next film with director Rahul Ravindran earlier today. A Title First Look of her film The Girlfriend was dropped on social media which would feature her in the leading role. The film which is being produced by Geetha Arts appears to be a thrilling love story with an unusual take on the subject.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Workfront

Rashmika Mandanna who was last seen in the Sidharth Malhotra film Mission Majnu will next be featured in another Hindi film as well. The film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role is said to be an action-thriller by the director after his previous film Kabir Singh. The film recently shared a single which showcased the romantic angle of the movie.

ALSO READ: The Girlfriend Title First Look: Rashmika Mandanna features in thrilling and unusual love story