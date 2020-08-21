Rashmika Mandanna is winning hearts with her vivacious smile in this PHOTO & the fans are simply awestruck

The actress Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles as she gives her fans and followers a glimpse into her me time. Check out the photo.

The stunning diva, Rashmika Mandanna shared an adorable picture of herself on Instagram. The actress is all smiles as she gives her fans and followers a glimpse into her me time. The actress wrote in her post, "Just some me time!" Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Her fans are always eager to know what is happening in her life. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will feature in the upcoming film called Pushpa.

This film has the Stylish Star of the film industry in the lead. Allu Arjun will be seen in a rugged look in the Sukumar directorial. The makers of Pushpa had released the first look poster of the film some time back. The poster features Allu Arjun in a tough and rugged avatar. The news reports on the Sukumar film state that the story will revolve around the smuggling of red sandalwood. The news reports previously stated that the lead actor essays the role of a truck driver who is associated with the red sandalwood smuggling ring.

The makers of the much-awaited flick have not yet shed any light on what the character of the lead star Allu Arjun will be like. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Allu Arjun's will be playing a challenging role in the Sukumar directorial. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film, Pushpa. The fans are eagerly waiting to hear an update on this film.

