Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts as she gives a kind reply to the trolls

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Apart from huge fandom, she is a victim of trolls always. However, her kind reply to a troll is currently winning hearts on social media.

When a troll wondered why Tollywood keeps casting Rashmika in lead roles, she replied, “Naa acting kosam,” (For my acting skills) with laughing emojis. The troll had replied to the Dussehra poster by the makers of Kishore Tirumala’s Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu which also stars Sharwanand. Fans were so won over by her reply that the troll had no choice but to delete his comment, especially after meme pages picked it up too.

Rashmika Mandanna has risen to one of the most bankable actresses, who is now foraying into the Bollywood industry as well. She is also known for her bubbly nature, radiant smile, and down-to-earth nature, which fans love the most.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa: The Rise, whose first part will be released worldwide on December 17. She is currently shooting for her Telugu film titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and has Sharwanand in the male lead role.

Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.