Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts with her sweetest message for fans on 27th birthday; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday and social media is filled with special wishes from fans and friends. The actress loves her fans the most and makes sure to reach out to them always. Now, she shared a special birthday message for her fans and it will definitely win hearts.

Rashmika Mandanna said in the video, "Hi, my darling loves. This video is very random, I know but I have been seeing your wishes and messages, and you are making my day so so special. On this day, I wanted to ask you, How are you, how is your health, how is your heart and how is your mind. If you are happy, having a great day, awesome but if you are not having great day or time. My love, remember this too shall pass. The thing is knowing this has got me through my bad days, and I care about you so much so your good days and bad days mean so much to me too. So know that I love you as much as you love me. So thank you so much for making me the person that I'm today. Hold on to things and people that make you happy. And you make me happy, thank you so much for making me the proud women I'm today. You have played such a big part in it so I just want to thank you guys. I will always love you guys, let's all be happy together. We just got one life no,' ends with kisses and hearts

The actress yet again proved she is the kindest soul ever. She captioned the special birthday message, "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You’ve made my day so special..

Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too."

On the occasion of her special day, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule have released a special poster from the film. The actress returns as Srivalli in the second installment and looks gorgeous in the new poster. The second part features her married to Pushpa Raj.

She also has VNRTrio with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula and female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan.