Rashmika Mandanna wishes 'handsome Paapajiiii' Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday with a cute post

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye also penned a sweet birthday note for him. She shared a photo of Big B from the sets of Goodbye and called him the most amazing human being.

Sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote, "Happy Birthday my handsome paapajiiii @amitabhbachchan sir You are the awesomest...We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness." Rashmika is super excited about her second Bollywood project with Big B and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika's post for Amitabh Bachchan:

Rashmika is making her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She will soon turn a Pan-India actor with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also Read: Shriya Saran announces big news that she kept secret since a year; Actress blessed with a baby girl