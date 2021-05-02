Rashmika Mandanna wishes her baby sister on birthday with a heartfelt note: Not letting anyone hurt you ever

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her baby sister Shiman's birthday by sharing a cute throwback photo on Instagram. She also penned a heartfelt note and promised her sister to celebrate her birthday once she is back home.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna sure knows how to keep her work and life balanced. The stunner is currently in Hyderabad away from home for the shooting of her upcoming films. Due to lockdown and given the current situation in the country, the Dear Comrade actress can't be with her baby sister on her birthday. However, Rashmika Mandanna made sure to make it a special one by sharing a cute throwback photo of her and sister Shiman.

Sharing a throwback photo, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Happy birthday my darling baby...sista loves you most. I ain't letting nobody ever hurt you. Ever! When the world settles down a lil, I will come home and we will celebrate my darling. Miss you." Isn't Rashmika's sister Shiman cuteness personified? They love spending time and being for each other every moment, and there is no room for fights. In the past, sharing a photo, Rashmika had said, "In the mids of all the crisis and the wars she's my blooming flower... #foreverlove"

Take a look at her latest post:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with the shooting of Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the male lead.

She also has two big-budget Bollywood projects- Mission Majnu co-starring and Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

