Rashmika Mandanna wishes her Dear Comrade costar Vijay Deverakonda’s mom on her 50th birthday; See PHOTO

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with Vijay Deverakonda’s mother while wishing her a happy birthday.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 08:36 pm
On the 50th birthday of Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, the Geetha Govindam actor took to his Instagram space and shared a video, where his mother can be seen hitting an amazing shot and raising her cricket bat. The action signified her hitting half-century and celebrating it. Vijaya Devarkonda and his brother Anand Devarkonda was seen alongside her cheering for their mom on achieving this feat. South’s sensational actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with Vijay Deverakonda’s mother while wishing her a happy birthday.

It is to be noted that the duo had shared screen space in the critically acclaimed film Dear Comrade. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Tollywood action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which she was paired with superstar Mahesh Babu. She was also seen in Nithiin starrer Bheeeshma. Both the films turned out to be mega-hit movies. She has been roped in to play the female lead in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The makers are expected to roll the film for shooting as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover, which had three female leads. His upcoming action film Fighter with Puri Jaganath was wrapped up recently. The film stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead and Vijay will be seen as a fighter. It was reported that he underwent training for mixed martial arts for his role in the film. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained.

