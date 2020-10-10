Rashmika Mandanna wishes her fans 'good night' with a adorable PHOTO and we are all hearts

The actress Rashmika Mandanna looks adorable in her latest photo and her warm smile will surely melt your hearts away. Check out the picture.

The sultry diva, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture on her Instagram story. The actress shared a cute photo of herself as she wished her fans and followers a 'good night.' The actress looks adorable in her latest photo and her warm smile will surely melt your hearts away. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans of the actress are thoroughly delighted when she shares a latest photo of herself.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the upcoming film Pushpa. This film will have Allu Arjun in the lead. The makers of Pushpa had previously released the first look poster of the upcoming drama which featured the Stylish Star. The first look poster of the highly anticipated drama featured the lead actor in a rugged look. The fans and followers of the Stylish Star are eagerly looking forward to seeing him on the silver screen. The fans and film audiences are also looking forward to seeing the chemistry between the lead pair of Pushpa. The film is helmed by ace director Sukumar.

Check out the photo

The gorgeous diva, Rashmika Mandanna featured in the blockbuster film called, Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film had Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The super hit drama was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna also featured in the hit film Bheeshma alongside Nithiin. The fans and film audiences are now looking forward to seeing Rashmika on the big screen.

