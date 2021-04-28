Rashmika Mandanna on working with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: I'm sure you're going to love what you'll see

Rashmika Mandanna was all praises for Allu Arjun and also promised her fans that they will see something never before in Pushpa.

The first look of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa titled 'The Introduction Of Pushpa Raj' has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The excitement around the upcoming pan-India film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, is insane. The film is being helmed by Sukumar. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna interacted with her fans on Instagram Live and shared her experience of working with Allu Arjun. She was all praises for AA and also promised her fans that they will see something never before in Pushpa.

Stationed in Telangana, the gorgeous actor shared what it is like shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer. She said, "(The shooting of) Pushpa is going super well. We're being extremely careful, but it's going in full swing. I'm sure you're going to love what you'll see. It's Sukumar sir, it's Mythri (Movie Makers) and it's Allu Arjun sir. What more do you want?!" She also went on to add that AA is very simple and sweet.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID 19. Earlier today, the Telugu star shared about the same with fans on Twitter. Bunny tweeted, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe ."



Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021 Take a look:

Coming back to Pushpa, Pushpa revolves around the red sandalwood heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, directed by Sukumar and with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The pan-India film will release on August 13, 2021.

