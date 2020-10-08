Rashmika Mandanna wraps up her Tamil debut Sulthan with Karthi: Thank you for tolerating me

As the makers wrapped up Sulthan today, Rashmika took to Twitter and shared a fam-jam picture with the team from the last day of the shoot.

Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna have finally wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film titled, Sulthan. The film marks Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. As the makers wrapped up Sulthan today, Rashmika took to Twitter and shared a fam-jam picture with the team from the last day of the shoot. She wrote, "This is one of the sweetest teams I’ve worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set.. Thankyou for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team.."

Actor Karthi also announced film's wrap up and thanked the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best. He tweeted, "And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best." Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the upcoming Rashmika and Karthi starrer is expected to be a mass entertainer. The shooting of the film went on floors in 2019 and finally, after a year, the makers are one step closer to the film's release.

Sulthan also features Yogi Babu and Ponnambalam, and will have music by duo Vivek and Mervin. The film was expected to release this year but due to COVID-19 crisis, the makers had to postpone.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will soon kickstart shooting of her next film titled Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the male lead role and is directed by Sukumar.

Karthi, on the other hand, was last seen in Kaithi. The film was a huge hit.

