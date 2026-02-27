Rashmika Mandanna’s 11-piece set to Vijay Deverakonda’s ornaments: Here's how newlyweds' temple jewellery was made

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might come across as a couple who love minimalism. But for their wedding, they went grand, especially with their gold jewellery. Their emotions struck a chord with many, but it was their maximalist temple jewellery that grabbed eyeballs. Well, the rare ornaments took nearly ten months to make and used several kilograms of gold.

Behind the making of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s jewels

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda honored their roots in various ways during their wedding. From doing two traditional weddings to going with banana leaf décor, they did it all. But what spoke loudly about their love for their cultures was the heavy gold jewellery inspired by the temples of India.

Spilling more details about the bride’s jewels, the Hyderabad-based jewellery brand told NDTV that Rashmika paid homage to her background by opting for jewels inspired by South Indian architecture.

The bride’s 11-piece set included a choker layered with traditional harams, statement jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt, and anklets. The masterpiece was adorned with high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, finished in an antique matte polish.

As for the groom, the Dear Comrade actor decided to channelize his inner royalty by wearing regal and traditional jewels for his Telugu wedding ceremony. Vijay pieces incorporated elephant motifs symbolising wisdom and tiger elements representing agility. They were balanced out with refined floral patterns and Nakshi engraving. He looked like a South Indian royalty by sporting big ear studs, a wrist cuff, two necklaces, an arm cuff, ankle kadas, and a couple of rings.

According to the jewellers, “Rashmika's bridal look was envisioned around the aura of a living Goddess, while Vijay's ensemble embodied the presence of a sovereign King.” When asked how much time it took to create the rich, heritage-inspired masterpieces, the brand representative divulged, “The entire journey spanned 10 months - from conceptualising the design, to bespoke customisation, production, trials, and final outcome.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s union celebrated traditional Indian jewels, giving them the much-needed recognition.

