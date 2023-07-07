Rashmika Mandanna's airport look reminds us of Lily from Dear Comrade; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most papped celebs in the South. She is often clicked at airports, gyms, and events on a regular basis. On Friday, the actress got clicked at Hyderabad airport and she looks beautiful as always. The actress' look reminds us of the good old days as Lily in Dear Comrade.

Rashmika Mandanna covered her face with a black mask and didn't pose for the cameras as well. However, what caught our attention is her look. She wore a simple printed knee-length dress with white sneakers. This look reminds us of her character Lily in Dear Comrade. She has a similar dressing style as Lily in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer as well.

Wearing knee-length dresses, open hair, and shoes was Lily's style in Dear Comrade. Such a beautiful and refreshing role played by Rashmika. She was seen in the role of an aspiring cricketer in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna clicked at Hyderabad airport

Rashmika left fans wondering after sharing cryptic post

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently caught headlines after she shared a cryptic post on social media about falling apart. She shared a video, which says, In the video, the player said that sometimes everything in our lives starts falling apart just for better things to fall into place. He said that sometimes the most uncomfortable path leads us to the most beautiful place.

This post left her fans wondering if everything is alright with the actress and her rumoured dating life with Vijay Deverakonda. She was recently spotted chilling with the Liger actor and friends at a cafe in Hyderabad. Several photos and videos went viral.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her iconic character Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan.

The actress is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi film Animal, directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna caught on camera at a cafe; Still dating?