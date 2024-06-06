Rashmika Mandanna's all-white outfit comprising a skirt and blazer is perfect for date night with bae

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one actress who can effortlessly switch between various style statements. Whether it is traditional outfits or Western, she makes her fans go gaga over her glamorous looks. Almost all her looks are a hit and show her versatility.

This time, the Dear Comrade actor wowed everyone with a stunning Western look. Rashmika's latest look has proved that white can never go out of trend.

So, let's delve in to be mesmerized by Rashmika Mandanna’s latest fashion statement for some major fashion inspiration that might make your jaws drop.

Rashmika Mandanna looks classy in an all-white outfit

The Dear Comrade actress surely knows how to rock even a simple outfit with the correct styling. Rashmika Mandanna looked straight out of a dream in her all-white outfit that featured a white oversized blazer with a matching white shirt underneath.

The diva opted for a midi skirt with a slit to complete her look. The skirt had some golden buttons that made it look very classy. The Animal actress’ super hot dress’ perfectly enhanced the diva’s oh-so-enviable silhouette.

In another picture posted by Rashmika, she experimented by making a minimal change to the outfit. This time, instead of the white shirt underneath, the Geetha Govindham actress went for a beige crop top underneath.

Rashmika’s accessories and glam game

Rashmika Mandanna went for black stilettos to break the monochrome look. For accessories, the diva opted for a golden dainty choker neckpiece with a butterfly on it. Rashmika kept the look minimal with small earrings and stacked fingers with golden rings.

For makeup, the Pushpa actress went for a soft glam look with a flawless base and loads of mascara and blush. Mandanna left her short, wavy hair open, making her look extremely beautiful.

The diva's matte nude lip shade and mesmerizing smile were undoubtedly the highlights of the whole look. This subtle glam look enhanced her natural beauty effectively.

Whether it is a corporate meeting, a fancy dinner date with friends, or even a date night with bae, Rashmika’s outfit can make it to a lot of events with its current styling.

