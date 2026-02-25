Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga heads to Udaipur for her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding is said to be an intimate affair, with certain reports suggesting a 100-member guestlist. Amid all speculation, the two stars’ closest friends and a few industry connections were spotted arriving for their big day. Joining the nuptials to give his support and blessing to the couple is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who was spotted at the Udaipur airport on Wednesday morning. He briefly waved to the paparazzi before being whisked away to the venue for the wedding.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga greets paps ahead of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

On February 25, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Rashmika Mandanna in her widely talked about role in Animal, was spotted in a dressed-down avatar ahead of his entry at the celebrations. He spotted some photojournalists at the Udaipur airport and waved at them from afar before carrying out his brisk walk to the car. He is in town for the grand celebration of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s union, happening on February 26.

Vanga joins other filmmakers who have directed the duo in their films, including Rahul Ravindran, who helmed Rashmika’s role in her latest project, The Girlfriend. Actress Ashika Ranganath, who was also a part of the same movie, was spotted at the airport. The other guests photographed arriving include director Tharun Bhascker, with whom Vijay Deverakonda worked in Pelli Choopulu.

Also spotted were stylist Shravya Varma, familiar and close with the duo, and actor Eesha Rebba, who posed at the Udaipur airport briefly before leaving in their cars.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s marriage will be held on February 26 in Udaipur and is said to be followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The couple kicked off their celebrations with a Japanese cuisine welcome dinner, alongside games like pool volleyball, and followed it up with an entertaining cricket match for their guests.

ALSO READ: Wedding of VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda’s mom to give heirloom bangles to Rashmika Mandanna at sangeet, Report