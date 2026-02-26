Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal trousseau details revealed during wedding to Vijay Deverakonda; Bride opts for silk elegance

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s nuptials are all the internet can talk about today! The couple that got married this morning in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur via Telugu Hindu rituals is all set to inculcate the Kodava culture in their second event this evening, which will be held in Coorg-style. A special detail has surfaced regarding the bride’s outfit of choice on her big day. According to Hauterrfly, the actress went for a traditional look instead of a modern one and donned a silk number.

Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika locks eyes on tradition

As per reports, the Animal star was decked out in fancy silk for her nuptials to fellow Dear Comrade actor. Rashmika Mandanna chose fits that “beautifully reflect tradition, with a thoughtfully curated collection of muhurtham and rich silk sarees forming an important part of her wedding celebrations.”

The duo originally went for a fusion of modern values and their traditional ones by blending celebrations with rituals. A Holi-style Haldi ceremony, a Japanese cuisine spread followed by a meal on banana leaves, and a grand sangeet party but two wedding ceremonies honoring both their roots, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have ensured they have fun and preserve their values at the same time.

While the main events, including their weddings on February 26, have been kept private and in the attendance of only close friends and family, a massive reception has been planned for March 4, 2026, where the two have invited their industry colleagues to celebrate their union.

First crossing paths in 2017, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together on Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade in 2018 and 2019, respectively. They have long been linked and only accepted their relationship recently, ahead of their wedding. The duo has been sharing a few details of their celebrations online for their fans recently.

