Rashmika Mandanna's childhood PHOTO proves she was the queen of expressions from the beginning

Rashmika Mandanna has rapidly become one of the most bankable stars in the South in a short span of five years, and now she is all ready to prove her mettle in Bollywood as well. Today, we bring to you a childhood photo of the Pushpa actress that she posted on her Instagram account back in February 2021. The stunner is performing on stage, most likely at her school function, and her expressions are to die for.

This cute throwback post was captioned, "Excuse the weird expressions but guess the song I was dancing for?? 1 clue- this was around 2004/2005." The Varisu star is extremely active on social media and keeps on posting regular updates from both her personal and professional life.

Check out the picture below:

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be entering Bollywood with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The project will be reaching the cinema halls on the 7th of October this year. She will also play the lead in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Her South lineup includes Vamsi Paidipally's directorial Varisu. She will be seen working with Thalapathy Vijay . National Award-winning producer Dil Raju is backing the flick under his prestigious banner of Venkateswara Creations. Additionally, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also play key roles in the movie, apart from the rest. Varisu is likely to come to theatres during Pongal 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna will further reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule, the second installment in the popular Pushpa franchise. The venture went on the floors with mahurat recently, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the movie on silver screens.