Rashmika Mandanna's cycling shorts with loose top makes an ideal workout outfit; PHOTOS

These days, Rashmika Mandanna is spending lot of time in Mumbai. The Pushpa actress was clicked today after her workout session in the gym. One can see, the Srivalli girl is sporting grey cycling shorts with a black loose top and a cap.

'90s mega trend, cycling shorts are currently a go-to pick for every actor. From Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, a lot of actresses are huge fan of cycling shorts.

For your yoga session at home or a morning run, try cycling shorts with a loose top for a refreshing look and you’re good to go. Rashmika Mandanna has been juggling between the shoots for her film in South and Hindi. She has completed the dubbing session for her upcoming movie GoodBye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, check out her latest gym look below:



Rashmika Mandanna is known for her minimal and comfy style statement. Yesterday, she sported a blue oversized shirt with black shorts at the airport.

Talking about her upcoming films, Mandanna has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Besides this, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She has already wrapped up two important schedules for her second Tamil film, 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2023, during Pongal.

Also Read| Best and Worst dressed South celebs this week: Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh to Tamannaah Bhatia; Take a look