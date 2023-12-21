Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake to Mansoor Ali Khan-Trisha Krishnan fiasco: 8 celebs who hit headlines for wrong reasons in 2023

Beneath the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, a web of controversies often unfolds, casting stark light on the challenges faced by celebs in the spotlight. This compilation dives into eight recent incidents involving actors, influencers, and prominent figures, revealing the multifaceted nature of the showbiz world.

From deepfake scandals and offensive remarks to harrowing on-set experiences and unexpected clashes between collaborators, these controversies offer a captivating glimpse into the complexities, criticisms, and interpersonal dynamics that define the lives of those in the public eye.

Let’s have a look at the controversies that took place in 2023

1. Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video scandal

Rashmika Mandanna recently became the victim of a deepfake video scandal created on British-Indian influencer Zara Patel’s original video. The deepfake, which superimposed Mandanna's face onto Patel's video without consent, prompted the actress to address the incident on social media. Mandanna expressed her distress, emphasizing the harmful misuse of technology. She thanked her support system and called for legal action against such identity theft.

2. Mansoor Ali Khan's controversial comments on Trisha Krishnan

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan faced backlash for making derogatory and sexist comments about his co-actor Trisha Krishnan in the film Leo. After issuing a snarky apology note on social media, he was arrested by Chennai police following a complaint from the National Commission for Women. The actor issued a snarky apology and was charged under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman).

Advertisement

3. Vichithra's harrowing experience on film set

Actress Vichithra shared a harrowing experience during her Bigg Boss 7 Tamil conversation, detailing inappropriate behavior on the set of a Telugu film. She faced intimidation, uncomfortable situations, and even an inappropriate touch. Vichithra's husband secretly changed her room daily to protect her. The incident sheds light on the challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry.

4. Producer Chitti Babu's comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Producer Chitti Babu made controversial claims about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, stating that her career as a star heroine had ended. In response, Samantha mocked him indirectly on social media. Chitti Babu retaliated, calling her old and asserting that her glamorous days were over. The exchange highlighted the challenges and criticisms faced by actors in the film industry.

5. Telangana Minister's controversial comment involving Ranbir Kapoor

During the promotion of the film Animal, Telangana Minister Malla Reddy sparked controversy by suggesting that Telugu people would rule over India and Bollywood in the next five years. He asked Ranbir Kapoor to move to Hyderabad, praising the city. The comment drew criticism and embarrassment from the public, highlighting the potential political motivations behind such statements.

6. Imman and Sivakarthikeyan's fallout

Music director Imman revealed in a candid interview that he and actor Sivakarthikeyan were no longer on speaking terms due to a betrayal of trust. Imman expressed his unwillingness to collaborate in the future, citing personal reasons and the need to protect his children. The fallout shed light on the complexities and personal dynamics within the film industry.

7. Tiger Claw controversy involving Sandalwood actors

Forest officials conducted inspections at the residences of Kannada actors, including Darshan Thoogudeepa, over allegations of possessing tiger claws. The scrutiny arose after the arrest of several actors for wearing tiger claw pendants. Nikhil Kumaraswamy denied possessing a real tiger claw, labeling it a gift. The investigation is ongoing.

8. Arrest of Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari

Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, known for his role in Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise, was arrested for allegedly causing his girlfriend's suicide through blackmail. The actor had been missing but was apprehended on December 6, charged under Section 306. His arrest disrupted the shooting schedule of Pushpa 2, and the makers had to minimize production disruptions and rearrange schedules.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NTR31: Prashanth Neel drops exciting deets about his upcoming film with Jr NTR; reveals reasons for delay