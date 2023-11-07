Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video row: Original content creator Zara Patel REACTS to viral video

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently the target of online harassment when someone propagated a deepfake video of her, urging her to tarnish her image in society. Now, the actual content creator of the original video has reacted to this situation.

The British-Indian Instagram content creator, Zara Patel reacted by posting a story on her Instagram, expressing how much she is deeply saddened by this situation.

Taking it to her Instagram, the content creator wrote “Hi all, it has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress’s face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I’m deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening.”

She further added, “I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real. I’m deeply upset by what is happening.”

Official story by content creator Zara Patel

The original video by Zara Patel in a black one-piece dress was superimposed using Artificial Intelligence (AI), making it look like the video actually belonged to Rashmika Mandanna. The original video is still available on the Instagram handle of Zara Patel.

Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to this fake video after it went viral and said, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Artists coming in support of Rashmika Mandanna

Starting with the Big B of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first ones to call out this predicament and came in support of the actress addressing how AI needs to be under a legal framework and requires regularization.

Soon after many artists including Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, Chinmayi Sripaada and many more came out to support the actress.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, Chinmayi Sripaada call for legal action