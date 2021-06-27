Rashmika Mandanna's die hard fan travels 900 km to her home in Karnataka; Actress says she 'feels bad'

As we all know fans go above and beyond to express their love for their favourite actor. The same happened with Rashmika Mandanna recently after her die-hard fan travelled Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka only to see her.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has earned an immense fan following in the last few years with her roles in films like Dear Comrade and Bheeshma. Rashmika is popular not only down South but also among the North audience. As we all know fans go above and beyond to express their love and to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. The same thing happened with Rashmika Mandanna recently. Her die-hard fan travelled 900 KM to her home in Karnataka just to see her. However, the actress was not at home as she is busy shooting for her Hindi projects in Mumbai.

On knowing this, Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and requested her fans not to do something like this and only shower love through social media. The actress also added that she hopes to meet her same fan someday. She wrote, "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you... I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy!"

Take a look at her tweet below:

Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me..

Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021

According to media reports, Rashmika Mandanna's fan named Tripathi travelled from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka only to meet her. He googled her address and even asked the bystanders for Rashmika's house. The people living in her area immediately informed the police and he was sent back home.

Rashmika is currently in Mumbai shooting for her second Bollywood project titled, Goodbye. The film stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is being helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×