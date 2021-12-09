Rashmika Mandanna's dreamy Paris vacay photos will ignite wanderlust in you

South star Rashmika Mandanna has recently taken off to spend some quality time in Paris. The Geetha Govindam actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her time in the city of love. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Dear diary- This is what my 1st day in Paris looked like. Ps: I was thinking of doing a photo dump of my Paris trip rather than tell you by text what all had happened.. so here.”

Excited for similar updates, the followers filled the comment section with heats emoticons. It seems like the actress will share everyday update of her stay in the magical city with her followers who usually get some cheerful Insta updates from the celeb.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's photo and video Below:

Now talking about her upcoming project, Rashmika Mandanna will star in Sukumar’s most anticipated project, Pushpa: The Rise. Having Allu Arjun as lead, the film is scheduled for release on 17 December 2021. The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise was released shortly and has been creating a lot of buzz ever since. After doing some noteworthy projects in South, the actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Hindi spy thriller, Mission Majnu. The film is being helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and will see Sidharth Malhotra in a main role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022. Hope Rashmika Mandanna manages to expand her Hindi speaking fanbase with her upcoming venture.

Also Read: Ram Charan, Jr NTR fans go berserk and kickstart celebrations ahead of the trailer launch of RRR