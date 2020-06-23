Rashmika Mandanna's flawless makeup is the only saving grace to her latest look; See Pic

Rashmika Mandanna has shared another beautiful picture of herself giving a boss vibe. While we are not impressed with the choice of her outfit, Rashmika's flawless makeup is a winner.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. With her roles in films like Geetha Govindam and Bheeshma among others, the young actress has won the hearts of the audience. Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with amazing and stylish photos. Also known for her chic style statement, the Pushpa actress has shared another beautiful picture of herself giving a boss vibe. While we are not impressed with the choice of her outfit, Rashmika's flawless makeup is a winner.

Sharing it on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "Just a Girlboss trying to build her empire." One can see in the photo, the Geetha Govindam actress sporting a green skirt paired with jacket style white collared top. Statement earrings and basic makeup completed her look. What do you think of this look of hers? Let us know in the comment section below.

Amid lockdown, the South beauty is keeping her fans updated about her routine. Recently, she also penned a long note for her dad and it received a lot of love and comments. Read it below.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar and with the Telugu film industry getting back to track slowly amid COVID-19 outbreak, the makers are set to resume the shooting soon.

