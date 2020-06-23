Rashmika Mandanna's flawless makeup is the only saving grace to her latest look; See Pic
South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. With her roles in films like Geetha Govindam and Bheeshma among others, the young actress has won the hearts of the audience. Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with amazing and stylish photos. Also known for her chic style statement, the Pushpa actress has shared another beautiful picture of herself giving a boss vibe. While we are not impressed with the choice of her outfit, Rashmika's flawless makeup is a winner.
Sharing it on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "Just a Girlboss trying to build her empire." One can see in the photo, the Geetha Govindam actress sporting a green skirt paired with jacket style white collared top. Statement earrings and basic makeup completed her look. What do you think of this look of hers? Let us know in the comment section below.
Amid lockdown, the South beauty is keeping her fans updated about her routine. Recently, she also penned a long note for her dad and it received a lot of love and comments. Read it below.
Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine. Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off - For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices - Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often - Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out. Can they love their children equally as the mums? YES! It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?
On the work front, Rashmika will be seen sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar and with the Telugu film industry getting back to track slowly amid COVID-19 outbreak, the makers are set to resume the shooting soon.