Rashmika Mandanna’s friends find her THIS behavior weird; Pushpa 2 actress reveals

Rashmika Mandanna conversed with her fans about something weird that she does when she has her cheat day. As the actress had a cheat day, she took to her Twitter handle to know whether or not her fans did a weird thing that she did on such days. Rashmika took this as an opportunity to interact and get close with her followers on Twitter.

Rashmika Mandanna has a weird habit when on a cheat day

The Kirik Party actress put out a tweet on her cheat day and also shared something that she does on those days. Mandanna mentioned that she always tends to order desserts before having her main meal, on a cheat day. She further elaborated that her friends find this to be super weird.

The tweet of hers read, "You know, on my cheat days I always have to order desserts first before actually my main meal ok.. and a lot of my friends find this super weird.. so I just wanted to understand.. if this is just me or any one of you also do this.."

The tweet paved the way for an interesting conversation in the comments section wherein her fans came forward with their stories of cheat days. One Twitter user wrote, "Wishing you all the happiness girl hope your life will be as sweet as the dessert you are having"

Another user joined the conversation and tweeted, "I never had desert before a main course.. this is something new invention done by you"

Most tweets seemed to indicate that many related to this habit of hers. Even though her friends may have deemed this habit of hers weird, it certainly seems that her fans on social media didn't share the same opinion. Another Twitter user wrote, "Same here. I would prefer the desserts first before the main meal and, more likely, the 2nd time after the meal too."

Check out her tweet here:

Rashmika’s exciting work front

The actress has two big releases coming up this year, one in Hindi and the other in Telugu. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress will hopefully capture the hearts of the audience and emerge as a true Pan-Indian star.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kamal Hasaan revealed Shah Rukh Khan did Hey Ram on THIS one CONDITION