Rashmika Mandanna's latest monochrome photo screams 'I'm sexy and I know it'

The Pushpa beauty, Rashmika Mandanna deserves to get an Instagram aesthetic award. The stunner is set to take social media by storm yet again as she drops another jaw-dropping photo of herself in b&w. Captured by Rohan Shreshta, the monochrome photo sees Rashmika sporting a white tank top and staring at the lense.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Rashmika completed her super sexy look with messy open hair and loads of mascara. "Give me a piece of you," reads her caption for the photo. In just a short span of 6 years- from Kirik Party to Pushpa, Rashmika has emerged as one of the most bankable actresses. Of late, she is grabbing a lot of attention and her fans cannot keep calm to know what's next in store.

Meanwhile, check out another magical photo of Rashmika

On the professional front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups with not one but 3 Hindi projects.

Before she gears up for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She has already kickstarted shooting for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Tamil film Varisu alongside Vijay Thalapatty.

