Rashmika Mandanna's latest monochrome PIC in a black slit gown is all about glitz and glamour

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South and Bollywood industries. Called as National Crush, Rashmika enjoys a huge fan base for her radiant smile, beautiful looks, and amazing screen persona. From time to time, she is one of the stars who never fail to impress fans with her style. In the latest photo, which she shared on her Instagram space is all about killer looks and glamour.

Rashmika looks like a true diva flaunting killer looks in a slit one-shoulder gown styled by Anisha Jain. One can also notice her toned legs and she is the epitome of elegance in this look, which we are all hearts. She completed the look with no accessories but a wet hairstyle by Sajan Thapa. The stunning monochrome photo is taken by Ridhika Mehra. Rashmika Mandanna also penned a long note, which says about positivity and self-acceptance as she shared this picture on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the stunner are delighted with the latest pictures and are dropping likes and comments.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actress has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika also has a Telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.