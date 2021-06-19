Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo with pet dog Aura is the cutest thing on the Internet

The new pet parent, Rashmika Mandanna’s picture with pet dog Aura has filled Instagram with cuteness and smiles.

Rashmika Mandanna became a pet parent on June 5 and is enjoying the phase to the fullest. The actress named her pet dog Aura and indeed we must say the name Aura totally justifies the little puppy. On Friday evening, Rashmika shared a photo with Aura and it went viral on social media. She can't get enough of her furry friend, Aura. Yet again, the Dear Comrade actress shared an adorable picture with Aura and the fans are calling it the cutest photo on Instagram.

We do agree, Rashmika's smile and Aura pecking a kiss on her face is such an aww moment. Sharing the post on Instagram, Rashmika captioned it as, "Just a little of Aura and me on your feed!" Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan following on all social media platforms. She is also fondly called the National Crush. Lately, Rashmika's Instagram feed is filled with Aura's pictures. From travelling to shootings, Aura is accompanying Rashmika everywhere with love and kisses. Take a look:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa which marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad is the tune smith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

