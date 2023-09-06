Rashmika Mandanna's latest PIC sparks relationship rumors with Vijay Deverakonda, fans think 'they're living together'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most popular rumored couples. The actress recently posted a beautiful pic in a saree leading fans to believe that it was taken at Vijay's house. If you're wondering how then it's simply because the backdrop of her picture happened to share a striking resemblance to that of Vijay's pictures. Vijay's pictures had him posing in the garden on the terrace of his lavish home in Hyderabad.

Fans believe Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo in saree was taken at Vijay Deverakonda's house

A fan page posted photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to prove their claims. Well, safe to say, the two photos of the rumored couple do exhibit similar backdrops and that certainly happens to be the famed terrace garden a terrace garden of Vijay's house. The photo certainly adds fuel to the relationship rumors between the two leading fans to believe that they may be in a live-in relationship. Let's delve in to know more.

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Well, allow us to get you up to speed on how this isn't the first time that fans have proved their claims about Vijay and Rashmika dating each other. Earlier, it was reported that the two ushered in New Year 2023 together. They shared pictures from their New Year getaway that yet again featured similar locations. Fans were quick enough to make collages to prove that the duo was indeed together.

Vijay Deverakonda posts a photo with a mystery girl

Recently, the Geetha Govindam actor left everyone puzzled after he posted a photo with a mystery girl. The actor took to his Instagram story and posted a photo, where he can be seen holding a woman’s hand. He wrote with a caption, "Lots happening but this one’s truly special - announcing soon." Fans have been speculating that it would be a major life update as lately, Vijay has been showing a keen interest in marriage. Several fans even believed that he would be confirming his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna soon enough. However, a few netizens also seemed to think that it was just an announcement of his next film. It has been a week since the actor shared this post on social media. There has been no update on this front yet.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship rumors

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in a relationship for quite a few years. Their rumors started to swirl owing to their on-screen chemistry and bond. The duo has worked together on films like Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam leaving fans shipping for them. Although both have denied these rumors several times and stated that they are just 'good friends', the reality sure seems far from it. They are often spotted together, be it at the airport or on date nights at restaurants.

