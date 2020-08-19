Rashmika Mandanna's latest workout video is all we need for fitness inspiration this week

Rashmika Mandanna uploaded a video of her sweating it out at her home gym and is giving all the fitness inspiration we need this week to stay fit and healthy.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has won hearts of the audience with her roles in films like Geetha Govindham, Kirik Party and Dear Comrade among others. Besides being an amazing actress and known for her bubbly nature, Rashmika Mandanna has also earned a massive fan following on social media as well. The gorgeous actress is super active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans about her routine. Amid lockdown, Rashmika has been sharing videos and photos of herself spending time at home. Recently, she also shared a video of her enjoying workout.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress uploaded a video of her sweating it out at her home gym and is giving all the fitness inspiration we need this week. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the morning rituals that she follows as a part of her diet. She said, "I tend to drink a lot of water as soon as I wake up. I think almost close to a liter of water when I wake in the morning. And, and now my dietician has given me apple cider vinegar." Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that the best time to workout for her is in the morning, but because of her shooting schedules, she prefers to shed some calories in the evening.

On the work front, Rashmika has bagged a female lead role in Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and as revealed by Allu Arjun, it is going to be the best film of his career. The makers are yet to kickstart the film's shoot after it got delayed due to global pandemic.

