Rashmika Mandanna's lazy Sunday includes taking a mirror selfie from the bed; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna has created a loyal fanbase across the Nation with her innocent looks and powerful acting. She further treats the supporters with some cute updates from her daily life on social media. Recently, the Pushpa actress kickstarted her lazy Sunday with a selfie from her bed and captioned it, "Good Morning".

Rashmika Mandanna has her hands full at the moment with many projects in both South and Bollywood. She will share screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's next tentatively called Thalapathy66. The film marks the protagonist's first direct release in Telugu. Recently, the makers concluded the first schedule of the film. It is believed that the team has canned some very crucial sequences in this schedule.

Financed by renowned producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thalapathy66 is being made on a lavish scale. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the flick will also see Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha as key characters. The project is scheduled for Pongal released in 2023.

S Thaman has been roped in to compose the soundtracks for the movie and Karthick Palani is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, KL Praveen is performing the editing for this entertainer. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers of the movie.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will also commence filming for the sequel of her 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. With Allu Arjun in the lead, the project has been titled, Pushpa: The Rule. The film is expected to go on the floors shortly. The diva will also be seen doing a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam. Additionally, the star has 3 B-town films Mission Majnu, Animal, and Goodbye in her kitty. She will be entering Bollywood with Mission Majnu.

