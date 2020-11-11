Rashmika Mandanna's monochrome PHOTO is all things sensuous and sultry; Take a look

The monochrome photo of the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing all the attention. Check it out

The southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna shared a lovely picture on her Instagram story. The black and white photo of the Geetha Govindam actress is grabbing all the attention. The monochrome picture of the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna is all things sultry and sensuous. The stunner Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the stunner are always delighted to see her latest pictures.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The much awaited drama will feature Allu Arjun in the lead. The much awaited Allu Arjun starrer was helmed by ace director Sukumar. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the silver screen. The latest news reports about Pushpa state that the cast and crew including the lead pair have resumed the filming work post the lockdown. The shooting of Pushpa was halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Now, the latest news reports state that the team of the Sukumar directorial has resumed shooting in Maredumilli forests which are located in East Godavari district. The news reports also state that the filmmaker Sukumar is hoping to wrap up a major portion of the shoot by December. The first look of Pushpa was unveiled by the makers some time back. The news reports also state that the lead actor will be essaying the role of a truck driver associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood.

