Rashmika Mandanna's new finger ring ahead of her birthday creates confusion; Actress REACTS

Rashmika recently posted a photo of herself as she wished her fans 'Happy Holi'. However, what caught everyone's attention was her new finger ring.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress is grabbing eyeballs over her big upcoming projects. The Dear Comrade fame actress' professional as well as personal life is equally the talk of the town. Recently, Rashmika posted a photo of herself as she wished her fans 'Happy Holi'. However, what caught everyone's attention was her new finger ring. Soon after she posted a selfie on Instagram, the actress got a lot of comments and messages asking if it has been gifted by her secret love.

She flaunted the same ring in a boomerang video and wrote, "I got you," but Rashmika was completely unaware of who had sent the same. Reacting to the same, her Sweden FC replied, "Oooo No... It’s surprised to see, you are not conveyed by the team who sent you that...Anyways that’s a gift from group of fans from Rosh Family group on your 25th birthday...Glad to know you liked & fits perfectly." As confusion started doing rounds that it is gifted by her secret BF, the Mission Majnu actress decided to clear the confusion.

She wrote, "ahhh...my hearttttt! This is what I mean by, I have the bestest love support in the whole wide world! This is an early birthday gift from my #roshians..how cute.. I love you..I am always going to wear it."

Take a look:

Oooo No... It’s surprised to see, you are not conveyed by team who sent you that... Anyways that’s a gift from group of fans from Rosh Family group on your 25th birthday... Glad to know you liked & fits perfectly @iamRashmika #RashmikaStories #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/xkmHhXgI5S — Rashmika Sweden FC (@LoveRashmika) March 29, 2021

LoL... Couldn’t control laughing... Miscommunication at peaks : it’s gift from her love but definitely not BF... It’s from Roshians - her lovely fans on her 25th birthday... Small correction @GulteOfficial @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna https://t.co/KwMFPbZCxw — Rashmika Sweden FC (@LoveRashmika) March 29, 2021

Also Read: Andhadhun Telugu remake is titled Maestro; Nithiin's first look as a blind man unveiled on his birthday

Meanwhile, the stunner was recently in Mumbai for her second Bollywood project titled GoodBye. The actress will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer and the makers are set to kickstart the shoot in the first week of April.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×