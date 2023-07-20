Rashmika Mandanna's no makeup and oversized shirt look at airport makes for a perfect lazy day outfit; PICS

South and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at the Mumbai airport and we are in love with her laid-back outfit. Her look defines as a perfect lazy day outfit and is totally steal-worthy for the days you want to go low. It's comfy, pretty and easygoing.

Rashmika Mandanna went all comfy in cream-colored pants paired up with a white crop top. She topped it off with an oversized checkered shirt with a mixed-stripe pattern in blue and red. With zero accessories and no makeup, she added a laid-back touch to the look. The airport looks speaks volumes of comfort and the white pair of shoes are an addition too. She tied her hair into a messy bun and also carried a book in her hands. Her smile elevates the outfit.

Rashmika is one such actress who doesn't fear showing off her natural and no makeup face. Be it with selfies on Instagram or in front of paparazzi at airports and gyms.



Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Pushpa 2, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as well. She announced a film with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula after Bheeshma, tentatively titled VNRTRIO. However, it is reported that due to date issues, she has walked out of the film. And now, Sreeleela is being considered for the role of the female lead.

The actress is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi film Animal, directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

