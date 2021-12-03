Rashmika Mandanna's pet pooch Aura showers her with kisses as she returns home after Paris vacation

Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and often posts new photos and videos thereby garnering all the attention, which made her National Crush. She ​is back to India after a short vacation at Paris. The actress got a warm welcome as she returned home and it was from none other than her favourite pet pooch Aura. Her pet dog showered her with love and kisses as the actress got home.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a pic with her furry pet Aura and it is all thing cute. In the pic, one can see, Aura giving smooches to Rashmika and it seems full of love. Sharing the pics, Rashmika wrote, "Welcome home missies.. Iam back! ."

Rashmika Mandanna recently became a pet parent and is spending maximum time with her. From shootings to shopping, Aura is accompanying Rashmika everywhere and the duo looks extremely cute.

On the work front, Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In the South, she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide.