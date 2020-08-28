Rashmika Mandanna's PHOTOS with farm animals are proof that she is a true animal lover

In the photos and videos, she was seen taming a cow, while playing with little chickens. She was also seen posing with a hen as she had a great time with the farm animals.

When it comes to making the headlines, Rashmika Mandanna has never failed to do so with her social media posts. From sharing her skincare routine to her diet routine, Rashmika has often shared her whereabouts on social media. Rashmika Mandanna, who made the Tollywood fans go gaga with her recent films Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin, took to her Instagram stories shared a few photos, where she was seen having a fun time with farm animals.

In the photos and videos, she was seen taming a cow, while playing with little chickens. She was also seen posing with a hen as she had a great time with the farm animals. As soon as the photos came up online, they went viral online as fans shared them across all social media platforms.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. Her recent films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma turned out to be super hit.

Credits :Instagram

