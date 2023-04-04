Rashmika Mandanna’s response to a birthday note from fan will make your day

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most (in-demand) actresses working in Indian cinema. She has been part of Pan-Indian projects and has been getting recognized as a dependable force in all regional language films made on a large scale. She has acted with pretty much all major stars ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and many others. The actress who is celebrating her birthday tomorrow got a one-of-a-kind fan letter that has caught social media by surprise. A letter penned by a fan is one of the best things you will read on the internet today and is already winning hearts.

A loving response to a heartfelt birthday note

The letter was posted by one of her fan pages on social media wishing her the best in her career and seemed to be a heartfelt, passionate tribute. The best thing was that it was none other than Rashmika who decided to respond fondly to the letter on her Twitter account. Rashmika replied to the loving letter, the actress wrote, “I promise to always be there on your good and bad day forever.. thank you for always supporting us and making us a part of your life. we love and care for you equally. and every one of you are extremely important to me. I love you”. This was a sight for soar eyes as the actress clearly responded to the love and affection showered on her by the fans and the emotional note left her followers all excited for tomorrow’s special day for their idle.



Rashmika’s Upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is busy across industries with a handful of big-budget films to her name. Her immediate next release will be Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is being made by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She has also started shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will be returning to play her original character from the previous installment and sharing the screen with Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The action film directed by Sukumar is expected to be one of the biggest productions from India in recent times. She has also been roped in for Venki Kudumula’s next directorial which is yet untitled. She also has many other projects lined up in the pipeline.

