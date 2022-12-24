Rashmika Mandanna's sans makeup airport look in co-ords is equal parts comfy and pretty; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna gave airport fashion goals with her comfy attire in a sweatshirt and joggers. She tied her hair into a messy bun, opted for no makeup look, and wore black sunnies.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. She continuously keeps juggling between Bollywood and South, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Today, the actress was clicked at the Hyderabad airport and opted for a super comfy look and it serves as winter fashion goals. She also interacted with paparazzi and wished them 'Merry Christmas'

Watch Rashmika Mandanna papped at Hyderabad airport:

Celebrates Puneeth Rajkumar's Anjani Putra

Recently, took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, sharing her experience of working with the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjani Putra in 2017 as the film completed 5 years of release recently. She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar...sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart and forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thank you Harsha sir for this film, it means a lot to me."

Upcoming projects

Following a successful debut with Goodbye, the diva is waiting for the release of her second Hindi project Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra soon. The spy thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and inspired by true events. Mission Majnu is skipping theatrical release and will premiere on January 20, 2023, on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has a very exciting lineup with Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer, Varisu. The film is set for a grand release on Pongal, January 12, clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu in Kollywood and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. The Vijay starrer is also releasing in Telugu with the title Varasudu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju bankrolled it.

She will also be seen reprising her role as Srivalli in the highly-awaited Pushpa sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. The actress will once again be seen sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's directorial.

