Rashmika Mandanna's selfie with her parents and sister is all about happiness and family love

Rashmika Mandanna's latest photos are enough to prove why she clearly deserves the title of 'National Crush of India'.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has just brightened our weekend by sharing a selfie featuring her parents and cute baby sister. The actress' latest photos are all about love, happiness and family love. The stunner keeps treating us with such amazing photos on Instagram and this time again, Rashmika Mandanna has surprised her fans. The other picture sees her clicking selfie while her baby sister gives a winky pose. Isn't it too adorable?

Well, Sarileru Neekevvaru star Rashmika Mandanna has been declared as the National Crush of India by Google and why not? Her latest photos are enough to prove why she clearly deserves this title. This is indeed big news to her fans and followers. From Kirik Party, Geetha Govindham to Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru has achieved fame with roles in these films and has shared screenspace with many biggies. After Mahesh Babu, she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa.

Take a look at her latest photos:

Talking about Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film went on floors recently. She is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming Tamil debut film Sulthan, co-starring actor Karthi.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that she will be seen alongside Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj. However, no official update regarding the same.

Credits :Instagram

