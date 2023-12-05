Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend Telugu movie: First teaser, director, shoot schedule and more

Now that Animal has been deemed a runaway success, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to move on with her next project. The actress has begun shooting for her forthcoming Telugu film, The Girlfriend, in Hyderabad. The shoot for the Dear Comrade actress's latest movie will take place for the next twenty days in the city.

The Girlfriend is rumored to be a thriller starring Rashmika as the solo lead. It is said to be a one-of-a-kind love story that has never been seen or heard before. While the plot details have been kept under wraps, The Girlfriend will be a thrilling film based on a toxic relationship.

The Girlfriend Director, shoot schedule

On December 5, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her followers that she would spend the next twenty days shooting for The Girlfriend. “And finally now it's Mumbai (aeroplane emoji) Hyderabad. For about 20 days my loves (heart emoji). Starting 'The Girlfriend' tomorrow.. Need all your love and blessings,” wrote the actress. Through her caption, Rashmika let her fans know that she is traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad as she starts shooting for her newest film.

Over the past few days, the actress has been non-stop promoting her Bollywood outing, Animal. On the other hand, The Girlfriend is a film that is highly looked forward to by Rashmika Mandanna’s fans, as she will be playing the solo lead in the project. The actress’s admirers are beyond excited to finally witness their favorite in the front and center of a project. For the uninitiated, Rahul Ravindran will be directing the film, while Allu Arvind’s Geetha Arts will be bankrolling it.

The Girlfriend First Look Teaser

Sharing the official first-look teaser in October, the actress wrote, "The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven’t been heard or seen before. And ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such. #RM24."

Rashmika Mandanna upcoming movies

Just this year, Rashmika Mandanna had three releases, and along with that, she is also shooting for many hyped projects. She has Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule coming up next year, in which she will reunite with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika kicked off 2023 in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The actress also made her Hindi film debut this year with Mission Majnu, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur.

Rashmika has attained a lot of commercial success in 2023, as her latest release, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, has been a blockbuster success at the box office. Her upcoming release, The Girlfriend, is the very first time that Rashmika is headlining a film, which will be helmed by Rahul Ravindran, who also made Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2.