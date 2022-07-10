Rashmika Mandanna's top & skirt look hits all the right notes as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna has once again left us dumbstruck with her sartorial fashion sense. As it is well known, the Pushpa star makes frequently work trips to the city. Yet again, she was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport, donning an off-white top and black skirt. Her off-duty look was completed with black boots. Those cute statement earrings also went well with her OOTD.

Just yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the gym in an oversized white shirt and brown pants. The stunner is often spotted by the paparazzi after an intense workout session.

Check out the pictures below:

Coming to her Bollywood lineup, Rashmika Mandanna will soon entertain the Hindi audience with Sidharth Malhotra fronted spy-thriller Mission Majnu. She will further continue her B-town trajectory with Ranbir Singh headlined Animal.

In the meantime, Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that the star has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's next with Dharma Film as the leading lady. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, this untitled drama is billed to be an actioner. Going by the reports, the Baaghi star has commenced prepping for the project which is likely to go on the floors in September this year.

In the South industry, she will be a part of Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Vamshi Paidipally is directing this highly-awaited drama scheduled to be out during Pongal 2023.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen as Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-led bilingual drama, Sita Ramam. Filmed simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, it is likely to hit the silver screens on the 5th of August this year.

