Rashmika shares a happy 'Mandanna family' pic with parents & sister; Says 'you guys bring this smile for us'

Rashmika Mandanna, the most popular actress in the film industry, is an active social media user. The actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. The stunner, who keeps treating fans with amazing photos on Instagram, has now shared a perfect family pic with her parents and sister. They make for the cutest family ever and this latest pic is proof of it.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy Mandanna family pic featuring her parents and little sister. The pic shows Rashmika, her parents, and her sister flaunting a big smile. The Pushpa actress mentioned that the smile on their faces is all because of her fans. Overwhelmed by Rashmika's love, fans are showering likes and comments on the family pic.

Sharing the perfect family moment of the day, Rashmika cautioned the pic, "The Mandanna family..Love saying that.. This is us and you guys bring this smile on our faces…We love you."

Rashmika recently flew to Ooty to attend her friend's wedding and also visited her home to spend some quality time with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was close to sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor?