Raskhmika Mandanna celebrated Dussehra and did festive dressing right in a neutral tone salwar suit

Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in an embellished outfit with all glam makeup and we are loving it and how!
39884 reads Mumbai
Raskhmika Mandanna festive look photo Raskhmika Mandanna celebrated Dussehra and did festive dressing right in a neutral tone salwar suit
Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing all the attention with her stunning look in a neutral tone salwar suit that she wore for Dussehra celebrations. Known for her graceful and minimalistic style statement, the Dear Comrade actress has treated her fans with another gorgeous look this festive season. Sharing a stunning photo of herself, Rashmika wrote on Instagram, "Happy Dussehra.. may all your lives be filled with positivity and happiness..god bless." One can see, Rashmika looks beautiful in an embellished outfit with all glam makeup. We are loving it and how! 

The South beauty has time and again proved she is a style diva. She is known for setting some trends in her best comfort style. Be it wearing a backless gown or a simple cotton saree, Rashmika does dressing right for every occasion. Her recent airport look in a white jumpsuit won our hearts. The stunner is ruling the fashion game in her best stylish way and we can't stop talking about how it is evolving with each passing day. Check out her latest festive look and share your thoughts in the comment section below 

Yay or Nay for Rashmika Mandanna's Dussehra look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Dussehra.. may all your lives be filled with positivity and happiness god bless. Love - Rashmika Mandanna.

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is yet to kickstart the shoot of her much-anticipated film Puspa, opposite Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. 

Meanwhile, the first look of her Tamil debut film Sulthan starring Karthi in the male lead role will be out today. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. 

Also Read: Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj look festive ready in this latest photo from Dussehra celebrations

