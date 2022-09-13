Ratchasa Maamaney Lyric Video: Ponniyin Selvan's thumping song celebrates the undying spirit of a warrior

The makers of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan have released the lyrical video of the latest track from the film, Ratchasa Maamaney. This thumping number celebrates the undying spirit of a warrior on and off the field. Featuring Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala, this is the third single from the upcoming historical drama. We would also like to mention that all the audio songs from the flick were released during the trailer launch of the movie, a couple of days ago.

Previously, the makers had unveiled the tracks Ponni Nadhi and Chola Chola from Ponniyin Selvan last month. Both the songs were very well received by the audience. Also, during the trailer launch event of the project, Kamal Haasan and Shankar were all praises for the music director AR Rahman, who has scored the tunes for the film. The Vikram actor was even quoted saying, "Every song of ARR from Ponniyin Selvan has increased my heartbeat. Unique music. The audience has already decided that the music is a hit."

