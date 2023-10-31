Raththam OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vijay Antony's flick online

Vijay Antony’s highly anticipated film, Raththam, helmed by CS Amudhan hit the big screens on 6th October this year. The film is said to fall under the crime thriller genre and received mixed to positive reviews from the audience.

The fans thoroughly enjoyed the performances by all the actors, especially the performance that Vijay Antony gave in the film. In the latest update, it has been revealed by the makers of the film that Raththam will have its OTT release on Friday, that is November 3rd. It was also revealed that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the poster below:

More about Raththam

Raththam tells the story of an investigative journalist, Ranjith Kumar, played by Vijay Antony, who attempts to find the culprit behind a ghastly murder. The victim is Chezhiyan, the editor of a media house, who is murdered by a fanatic for posting something negative about the film star he idolizes. As the journalist delves deeper into the murder, he realizes that there is a deeper, and more vast network, and the killer was the victim who had fallen prey to the illegal network. The plot revolves around Ranjith Kumar’s attempt to stop the murders and bring down the illegal racket.

The film received mixed to positive reviews from the audience, who praised the music, the writing, and the performances of the actors in the film.

Raththam’s cast and crew

Raththam features an ensemble cast including Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, Remya Nambeesan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and many more. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Bohra, G Dhananjeyan, Pradeep B, and Pankaj Bohra, under the banner of Infiniti Film Ventures. The camera is cranked by cinematographer Gopi Amarnath, known for films like Pizza, and Enakkul Oruvan, while the editing department is handled by TS Suresh, known for Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai, and the web series Puthan Puthu Kaalai. The music for the film is handled by Kannan Narayanan.

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda Double X: Runtime, Release date; All you need to know about Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah’s next