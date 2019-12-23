Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal all set to collaborate with director Chella Ayyavu for a sports drama?

As per the tweet shared by the Indru Netru Naalai actor Vishnu Vishal, the new film will be a sports drama, with ample family saga woven in the film's story line.

The south star Vishnu Vishal who won the hearts of the fans and film audience with his edge of the seat serial killer drama, Ratsasan will collaborate with his Silukkuvarpatti Singam director Chella Ayyavu. The south flick Silukkuvarpatti Singam with Vishnu Vishal in the lead had released last year. The film managed to garner mixed response from the film audience and critics, the actor did get got reviews for his acting. Now, as per the latest reports on the south star Vishnu Vishal, announced the exciting news of his new film with Silukkuvarpatti Singam director Chella Ayyavu on his official Twitter account.

The actor wrote about his past film with the director and how he is extremely happy to announce his new film with director Chella Ayyavu. As per the tweet shared by the Indru Netru Naalai actor Vishnu Vishal, the new film will be a sports drama, with ample family saga woven in the film's story line. The Maaveeran Kittu star Vishnu Vishal does not fail mention in his tweet that more details about his new sports based film will be released very soon.

Last year on this day #silukkuvarpattisingam released with 5 films..got really good feedback from family audiences..on this day announcing my association with ChellaAyyavu again under VVStudioz this time a nice sports family drama:)movie to begin next year.other details soon :) — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (TheVishnuVishal) December 21, 2019

The fans and audience members got very excited about the film after seeing the actor's tweet. The fans are now eagerly waiting to get more detail of the film which will see Vishnu Vishal in the lead. If media reports are to be believed then actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Yogi Babu will also feature along with Vishnu Vishal in the sports based drama.

