Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal is winning hearts with his funky picture; calls it colours of life

The popular actor from the south film industry, Vishnu Vishal shared a funky picture of himself. The Ratsasan actor captioned his post on Twitter saying "colours of life." Vishnu Vishal is seen donning some colourful bands around his wrist and neck. The fans and followers of the Silukkuvarupatti Singam actor loved the actor's look in the latest picture. Vishnu Vishal has a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor who reportedly is dating Jwala Gutta, has shared pictures with his lady love. Jwala too has shared lovely pictures with beau Vishnu Vishal. The fans and followers of the actor are always delighted to see the pictures of the two love birds together.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will feature in the upcoming thriller called Mohandas. The south star announced had previously announced a poll on Twitter asking his followers whether he should wait for the lockdown to get over to reveal details of his upcoming film or not. The poll results clearly stated that the fans wanted to know about the film. Vishnu Vishal shared an intriguing picture on his Twitter account hinting about what the film would be like.

Check out Vishnu Vishal's poster:

Colors of life :) pic.twitter.com/41qmCEhmQC — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (TheVishnuVishal) May 12, 2020

The picture was that of a hammer with blood on it. The title and first look of the film Mohandas reveal that the film will see the Indru Netru Naalai actor in a dark and intense role. The south star Vishnu Vishal also has FIR in his kitty. The film's poster sees the actor hung by handcuff and is hurt all over. The film FIR's poster has the map of India in the background.

