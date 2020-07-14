Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal flaunts his chiselled body as the actor shares a PHOTO from his workout

Vishnu Vishal shared a photo from his workout on his Twitter handle. The Ratsasan actor is seen flaunting his chiselled body as he shared a photo of himself from his workout regime.

The southern actor Vishnu Vishal shared a photo from his workout on his Twitter handle. The Ratsasan actor is seen flaunting his chiselled body as he shared a photo of himself from his workout regime. The actor has been sharing candid pictures from his daily life on his social media accounts. The actor Vishnu Vishal is known to be a fitness enthusiast, by his fans and followers. The actor featured in the role of a police officer. The southern star Vishnu Vishal also featured in films like Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Indru Netru Naalai, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, and Maaveeran Kittu.

The actor who is reportedly dating Jwala Gutta also shared pictures of the duo together. Jwala Gutta also previuosly shared lovely photos of herself with beau Vishnu Vishal on her Instagram account. The southern actor, Vishnu Vishal will also feature in the upcoming thriller called FIR. The film's first look poster sees the lead star hung by the hand cuffs and is brutally injured. The talented south star is seen in a very rugged look who will be battling the villains in the action thriller titled FIR. Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal also unveiled the first look of his highly anticipated film called Mohandas.

Check out the photo

You will never always be motivated...

So learn to be disciplined...

In mind

In body

In habits...#throwback #Dreamers pic.twitter.com/mEvippTVPZ — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) July 14, 2020

The actor had shared the first look of the film on his Twitter account. But, before the actor released the first look of the thriller titled Mohandas, the southern star Vishnu Vishal as urged the fans to vote whether the first look should be unveiled after the lockdown is over or before that.

