Ravanasura: 10 tweets to check out if you are planning to watch Ravi Teja starrer

Ravi Teja's film Ravanasura hit the theatres today. The film opened up with a good response as fans thronged to cinema halls to watch Mass Maharaja. However, the film is receiving lukewarm reception and mixed reviews from the audiences. Many netizens who watched the movie took to Twitter and shared their views on the film.

The plot of Ravanasura revolves around a series of brutal murders and an investigating officer who is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice. Ravi Teja yet again managed to impress the audience with his performance. The dialogue, his aura and his dance is being praised by fans. The storyline is also said to be interesting but few lags.

If you are planning to watch Ravi Teja's mass action and thriller drama in cinema halls this weekend, check out these tweets from the audiences



About Ravanasura

The action flick Ravanasura is Sudheer Varma’s directorial and is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works. The film will feature five female leads and actresses Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada have been roped in to play crucial roles. Harshavardan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo are the music directors for this flick. Naveen Nooli handled the editing.

Ravi Teja's upcoming films

Ravi Teja is on a spree with back-to-back movies. The actor had three releases last year, Rama Rao on Duty, which failed at the box office, followed by super hit films Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya. The actor played a crucial role in Chiranjeevi starrer. Coming up next, after Ravanasura, he has pan Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s.

Directed by Vamsee, the film features Nupur Sanon as the female lead. This film will mark the debut of Nupur in Tollywood. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date.