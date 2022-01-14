Ravanasura: Megastar Chiranjeevi attends the grand opening ceremony of Ravi Teja starrer; PHOTOS

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Sudheer Varma have teamed up for #RT70, which is titled Ravanasura. The grand pooja ceremony of Ravanasura was held today, on Sankranthi (January 14th) at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, Chiranjeevi is donning a semi-formal look accessorised with sunglasses.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja can be seen sporting a hoodie and denim jeans for the launch event of his upcoming film. The entire event is said to be well-organised and in a grand manner. Ravanasura is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept. Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen will also be part of the project. Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for Ravi Teja's first shot at the mahurat ceremony.

Known for his stylish and exceptional taking expertise, Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen role in the movie. The first look poster itself Ravi Teja will be seen in a distinctive role. As we saw, there will be ten different shades of the protagonist. Ravi Teja will be seen as a lawyer in the movie. Actor Sushanth will be seen in a key role in the film.

