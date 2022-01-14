Ravanasura New Poster Out: Ravi Teja looks intense as a lawyer in Sudheer Varma’s next
Advertisement
Mass entertainer Ravi Teja has shared the latest poster from his upcoming film Ravanasura. Donning a tuxedo, the actor looks dangerous will posing for the new poster. The actor’s post also incorporated the caption, “Very excited!! #ravanasura.” Ravi Teja previously shared the his first look poster from the film. The actor will essay the role of a lawyer in the movie.
Sushanth Akkineni, who is also the lead in the film, shared his first look poster from the project. The poster showcased the actor posing in a calm demeanor with intense expression. He will be playing the role of a character called Ram in the film produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma. Meanwhile, Srikanth Vissa has penned the story for the movie. Ravanasura marks Ravi Teja's 70th project.
Check out the post below:
Besides Ravanasura, Ravi Teja also has other major projects lined up for release. The actor will soon be seen in Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi. Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios, the film will release in theatres on 11 February. The actor will also play the lead in Sarath Mandava’s next. Titled Ramarao on Duty, the film stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 25 March. He also has Trinathrao Nakkina’s Dhamaka scheduled to be out on 14 April this year.
Also Read: Makar Sankranti-Pongal LIVE UPDATES: Samantha, Ravi Teja, Hansika Motwani wish fans on auspicious occasion
Advertisement
Credits: Ravi Teja Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!