Ravanasura New Poster Out: Ravi Teja looks intense as a lawyer in Sudheer Varma’s next

Mass entertainer Ravi Teja has shared the latest poster from his upcoming film Ravanasura. Donning a tuxedo, the actor looks dangerous will posing for the new poster. The actor’s post also incorporated the caption, “Very excited!! #ravanasura.” Ravi Teja previously shared the his first look poster from the film. The actor will essay the role of a lawyer in the movie.

Sushanth Akkineni, who is also the lead in the film, shared his first look poster from the project . The poster showcased the actor posing in a calm demeanor with intense expression. He will be playing the role of a character called Ram in the film produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma. Meanwhile, Srikanth Vissa has penned the story for the movie. Ravanasura marks Ravi Teja's 70th project.

Check out the post below: