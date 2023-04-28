Ravanasura OTT release date: Here's where and when you can watch the Ravi Teja and Mega Akash starrer

Ravi Teja starrer “Ravanasura”, which did good business at the box office numbers, has been released officially for streaming today. The film will be streaming on OTT from today worldwide and putting an end to the long wait for fans and followers who missed the mystery thriller on the big screens. The entertainer which got mixed reviews at the time is finally out on OTT and here are the other details.

Where to watch Ravanasura

The mass entertainer directed by Sudheer Varma will be streaming from today on OTT, a few weeks after its official theatrical release. The film is still streaming now on Amazon Prime in over 240 countries worldwide. The film also stars Jayaram, Megha Akash, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead cast along with Ravi Teja. Ravanasura is an engaging thriller that features Ravi Teja in a quirky role. The film deals with a high-profile case investigated by a criminal lawyer that takes a dark turn.

What to expect from Ravanasura

Ahead of the streaming release, star Ravi Teja took to his social media account to write, "Ravanasura has been really special to me and I thoroughly enjoyed working on this film. Our director, Sudheer Varma, has done a wonderful job and I am sure this film will keep the audiences glued till the end, while also entertaining them.” says actor Ravi Teja. “Fans have showered love on this action-crime-drama when it was released in the theatres and I am grateful for their unwavering support. I cannot wait for the audience across the globe to witness it as well.”

The director of the film Sudheer Varma also shared his expectations from the worldwide OTT release and wrote, “Directing Ravansura has been an incredible learning experience for me the film is an action-crime-drama with some unexpected twists and turns and has got many thrilling elements that will keep the audience hooked till the end. It was a privilege to work with such talented actors. Ravi Teja has done a phenomenal job as a character that has a dual side to him just like a coin, and he has portrayed both sides exceptionally. We are thrilled that the film will reach cinephiles across the world with its streaming premiere”.

About Ravanasura

The film is an update of the star vehicle which features Ravi Teja as a stylish lawyer who is caught in a series of murders by a police officer, who finds that Ravindra, the hero has a penchant for murders. Ravanasura chronicles the ensuing investigation into Ravindra’s connection to the killings. The film bankrolled by the production house Abhishek Pictures did good business at the time of its theatrical release.

Advertisement



Upcoming Films

Ravi Teja will be seen next in “Tiger Nageswara Rao”, which is a biopic of the infamous burglar of the same name, who was alive during the 70s. The film is being directed by Vamshee with Nupur Sanon, and Gayathri Baradwaj in the supporting cast. Tiger Nageswara Rao is currently in its dubbing stage and the film is excited to release on Dussehra on October 20 this year. Ravi Teja has also started shooting for “Eagle” directed by Karthik Gattamneni with Anupama Parameshwaran in the lead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ravi Teja to face off against Varun Dhawan on screen for the Hindi remake of Silambarasan's Maanaadu?